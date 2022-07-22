WARNING: Triple-digit temperatures expected in parts of Colorado

Photo Credit: batuhan toker (iStock).

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that temperatures will be dangerously high in some parts of Colorado on Friday, with some areas expected to reach 102 degrees.

The NWS has issued a 'heat advisory' between 10 AM and 8 PM in the northeast plains of Colorado and most of the I-25 corridor. The highlighted areas on the map below are included in the advisory.

Map Courtesy: The National Weather Service

Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.

"Stay hydrated, seek shade, avoid strenuous activities, & wear loose fitting clothing. Never leave a child or pet unattended in a car," the NWS said in a tweet on Friday.

Those exercising should avoid strenuous activity outside and pay close attention to hydration.