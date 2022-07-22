ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WARNING: Triple-digit temperatures expected in parts of Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BWrO_0gpDpvcT00
Photo Credit: batuhan toker (iStock).

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that temperatures will be dangerously high in some parts of Colorado on Friday, with some areas expected to reach 102 degrees.

The NWS has issued a 'heat advisory' between 10 AM and 8 PM in the northeast plains of Colorado and most of the I-25 corridor. The highlighted areas on the map below are included in the advisory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFU1J_0gpDpvcT00
Map Courtesy: The National Weather Service 

Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.

"Stay hydrated, seek shade, avoid strenuous activities, & wear loose fitting clothing. Never leave a child or pet unattended in a car," the NWS said in a tweet on Friday.

Those exercising should avoid strenuous activity outside and pay close attention to hydration.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Incoming Heavy Downpours Prompts First Alert Weather Day

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Digit#Temps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KKTV

Search for possible aircraft in distress called off in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a possible aircraft in trouble has been called off. Law enforcement in Prowers and Kiowa counties picked up an emergency distress signal early Sunday afternoon from what was believed to be an unregistered Air Force plane. But even after other agencies including Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife joined in the search, no aircraft was found.
OutThere Colorado

Ranch manager shoots bear caught mauling goats in Colorado

A ranch manager at the Humble Ranch in Steamboat Springs shot and killed a bear on July 16 after finding it mauling one of the ranch's goats. "The rancher witnessed the bear actively killing a goat. Because the rancher caught the bear in the act of depredation, he was justified in his actions," said Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rachel Gonzales.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Altitude Sickness' results in rescue mission on Colorado 14er

Crews from Chaffee County Search and Rescue were deployed to Mount Yale on Thursday evening, after receiving reports that a hiker was suffering from altitude sickness. The hiker was reportedly 13,340 feet up the route when they began experiencing symptoms. Altitude symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea,...
9NEWS

Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Extreme Pot Smoking Championship

Since legalizing recreational marijuana roughly a decade ago, Colorado and cannabis have gone hand in hand in a lot of ways. The most popular annual celebration of all things weed is undoubtedly the Mile High 420 Festival that takes place in Denver's Civic Center Park every year, but a lesser-known, more intense event has also become a tradition. This event is called Bong-a-Thon.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy