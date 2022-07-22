ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow men arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms and other charges

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
Barstow Police officials reported the arrest of two men on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

The men arrested on Tuesday were Barstow residents Travon Williams, 22, and 23-year-old Eric Spinks, police officials said

The duo were booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for felons in possession of firearms, prohibited persons in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics while armed and possession of fictitious checks.

Williams was released on bail on Wednesday, while Spinks remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $100,000. He appeared Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials reported.

During his court appearance, Spinks pleaded not guilty to possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and additional charges, court records show.

Barstow Police reported that at approximately 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Crime Impact Detective Andrew Hollister and Barstow officers conducted a follow-up investigation about fraud and illegal possession of firearms at a residence in the 400 block of West Fredricks Street.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers obtained and served a search warrant at the residence on West Fredricks Street. During the search, officers located and detained Williams and Spinks.

Inside the residence, detectives located fictitious checks, methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and five loaded handguns, one of which was stolen. A records check revealed Williams and Spinks were convicted felons, police officials said.

Williams and Spinks were arrested and booked.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident may contact Detective Hollister at 760-256-2211 or ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may also provide information regarding this case by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

