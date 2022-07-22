ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Redlands man convicted of murder, shooting deputy in Oak Hills during crime spree

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbjLM_0gpDm0Mw00

A Redlands man who authorities said went on a crime spree in 2017 that included a callous killing and shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Oak Hills was found guilty on several charges.

Kenneth Scott Welch, 42, was convicted after a trial last month of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and robbery.

A jury also found true on June 8 allegations that he discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury and that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Welch is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5. He could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, authorities said.

“The random acts of violence perpetrated by this defendant throughout our county were abhorrent,” said Deputy District Attorney Justin Crocker, the prosecutor in the case. “Former Deputy Higgins’ bravery and courage in the face of danger was remarkable and likely saved lives. I am thankful the jurors saw through the defendant’s testimony and delivered justice to the victims of these tragedies.”

'Callous disregard to human life'

The crime spree started on March 14, 2017, on Interstate 210 in the Rialto area, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said that’s when Welch pulled up next to a vehicle traveling westbound and fired a gun into the rear passenger side, striking a man in the leg.

Welch then exited the freeway and entered the eastbound side. He pulled up to a different motorist and opened fire four times, striking a man in the arm, before driving home.

At about 10 a.m. the next day, prosecutors said Welch followed a motorist exiting the 210 freeway in Highland. The man was 48-year-old Mario Anthony Figueroa who had just dropped his nephew off at work, according to a Daily Press report.

Figueroa realized he was being followed and pulled over. When he exited his vehicle, Welch pulled up near him.

“The two spoke for approximately 30 seconds before the Welch fired a single shot at Mr. Figueroa’s head, killing him instantly,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “With callous disregard to human life, Welch left Mr. Figueroa lying deceased on the side of the road.”

Later that night at about 11:15 p.m., Welch drove to the Chevron gas station on the corner of Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue.

He took several items and began to walk out of the station’s store without paying when a clerk tried to stop him. Welch threatened and punched the clerk who then called 911 as Welch fled.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Higgins responded that night. He interviewed the clerk and watched surveillance video which showed Welch and his vehicle.

As Higgins began to drive away, he saw Welch pull back into the parking lot. The deputy approached the vehicle and told Welch to get out of the car but Welch refused.

As Higgins deployed pepper spray, Welch pulled out a firearm and shot at Higgins several times at close range. One shot struck the deputy in his side but hit his protective vest.

Officials later said Higgins’ life was saved by the bulletproof garment. Welch fired several more times, almost striking the deputy again, before fleeing.

Higgins began to chase him on Escondido Avenue but later pulled over to request medical aid.

Detectives arrested Welch the next day at his home in Redlands. Authorities said he was armed with a “fully loaded and customized Glock 17 firearm” when taken into custody.

Although Welch initially denied being involved in the various crimes, he reportedly later confessed.

Various motives for shootings

Welch made several “odd statements” as to why he shot the motorists, Figueroa and the deputy, according to authorities.

“He stated that he believed the motorists on the freeway were harming women and that they had signaled him for help,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “He also stated that the murder victim had been waiving to him to follow him and that ‘a lot of strange things have been happening right now.’”

Welch also said he went to the Chevron because he believed he was the victim of identity theft there and believed Higgins was actually a civilian dressed as a police officer which is why he refused commands and opened fire.

During the trial, Welch’s attorney called on a psychologist who said Welch suffered from various mental disorders and methamphetamine-induced disorders.

Welch testified he had been high on the drug each day of the crime spree which was confirmed via a blood test, prosecutors said.

On cross examination, Welch also said he played video games while high on methamphetamine and would intentionally kill other characters — testimony prosecutors appeared to use to establish his culpability.

“Thus, he admitted he was capable of willful, deliberate and premeditated murder while high, and in the mental state he was in at the time of the crimes,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

Comments / 3

Roscoe Charles
5d ago

short trial, no prison or jail straight from court to public execution, a few of those trials,and I believe some of these animals will think twice before doing things like this.

Reply
4
Related
KTLA

8-year-old shot in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police are investigating after two people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in a shooting last week. The shooting happened Friday, July 22 around 8:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Police chase suspect leaves trail of sparks on 10 Freeway

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A wild police chase involving a suspected stolen construction truck ends in an arrest – but not before the suspect left a trail of sparks on the 10 Freeway in the Inland Empire. A vehicle with CalTrans marking led the Fontana Police Department on...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Redlands#Murder#Crime Spree#Scott Welch#Violent Crime
Fontana Herald News

Two persons, including eight-year-old child, are shot in San Bernardino

Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, were shot during an incident in San Bernardino on July 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue, where responding officers located the two victims. One victim was the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on July 22

A 20-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on July 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Rancho Cucamonga Station, responded to the incident at Base Line Road and Mountain View Drive. Driver Isaiah Vargas was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
CHINO HILLS, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Victorville road rage incident: Officials

A 22-year-old man died after an apparent road rage incident in Victorville on Sunday, police said. Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard just before 3 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.
VICTORVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in connection to recent homicide

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post:. “RIVERSIDE, CA – Detectives have arrested a suspect for a murder that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 8500 block of Hickory Lane. That afternoon around 3:32 p.m., the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center received several calls of a possible shooting at this location. Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Bryan Davis of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Mr. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Hesperia murder suspect arrested in Van Nuys

HESPERIA, Calif. - A man wanted for murder in Hesperia was arrested this week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, of Van Nuys was arrested this past Thursday on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Heidi Allred in Hesperia. According to SBSD, deputies were called to the...
HESPERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Fontana man accused of downloading CSAM

Originally published as a City of Fontana Police Department Facebook post:. “Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Esteban Chavez (27 years of age) was downloading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) over the internet. On July 19, 2022, a search warrant was...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning. Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire. A woman The post 2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy