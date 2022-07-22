Keke Palmer On 20 Years In Hollywood

Related
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
NME
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer damaged her retinas while sun gazing
Keke Palmer has revealed her vision has been impaired after sun gazing at Joshua Tree national park in California. The actor, who stars in director Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope, explained the incident during a video interview with Wired when asked if she wears glasses. “I wear glasses,...
Eddie Murphy Said None of His 10 Children Is the “Hollywood Jerk Kid”
Legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy has been in the public eye since the 1980s. His pivotal movie roles include Coming to America, Dreamgirls which earned him an Oscars nomination, and The Nutty Professor movies. Additionally, Eddie dated and married several women throughout the years. Article continues below advertisement. Eddie...
What Is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth?
Keke Palmer is one of the most-talked about actresses today. From viral videos, to upcoming roles in major movies, Palmer seems to be everywhere. The former child star has been working in the entertainment industry for years, so what is her net worth? Keke Palmer’s start in the entertainment industry Palmer was born and raised …
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Keke Palmer Wears Beaded Mesh Prada Dress Over High-Rise Shorts for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Keke Palmer is continuing her summer style streak with another memorable look. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night wearing a look by Prada. Palmer’s outfit consisted of a white tank top and black high-rise shorts worn under a mesh dress with beaded embellishments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents
Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Previews What Her Curves Look Like With & Without Filters For Fans
This New Music Friday, Cardi B made her long-awaited return with the arrival of "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. The three-and-a-half minute-long title marks the mother of two's first single since she dropped off "Up" and "Type Shit" with Migos in 2021. Bardi has been using social...
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Essence
Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris
Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
Essence
Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding
Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
Meet Naezrah Desir, a 25-year-old Black beauty influencer taking over TikTok with her 'shapeshifting' and 'otherworldly' makeup content
"I'm not trying to be someone else," Desir told Insider. "I'm just simply posting my art and ... enjoying people loving the art that I create."
Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
HuffPost
105K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0