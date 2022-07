GRAND HAVEN, MI – The Noto’s beach restaurant in Grand Haven will get a revised look following city approval of renovations that have been under consideration for months. The addition of a second-story bridal suite/conference room and event space expansion to the restaurant along Lake Michigan was approved by the city council last week. The buildout will result in a “modern” look with a bank of windows stretching across the lake-facing front of the restaurant.

