JOPLIN, Mo. – Three Joplin Police officers are on paid leave after an officer-involved shooting. It happened near Cunningham Park. According to the Joplin Police Department, on Saturday officers on patrol noticed a vehicle with a driver unconscious inside. A run of the tag came back with the vehicle listed as stolen. The officers then boxed the car in so the man couldn’t wake up and flee. Authorities say the man then tried to leave the scene by ramming the police vehicles. An altercation continued and an officer involved shooting occurred. The man in the vehicle is in the hospital in critical condition. The Missouri Highway Patrol is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident as an uninvolved third party. Read more about the shooting investigation here.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO