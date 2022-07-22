ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovando, MT

Bear kills camper in her sleep after she’d scared it away earlier

By EmilyAnn Jackman
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems as if these animals are not here to play with us. A bear – an animal that may seem adorable and cuddly to some – should be considered extremely dangerous. According to Insider, an investigation by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee discovered a woman was killed during a camping...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
