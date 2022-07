It's been roughly nine months since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in Memphis. Today marks what would've been his 37th birthday. While fans, friends and family have kept his name alive, there haven't been many updates in recent times about the release of posthumous music. However, his estate unveiled a new single this morning titled, "Hall Of Fame" to commemorate his birthday. Dolph takes on opulent string-laden production on his new single, detailing his legacy and the unmatched hustle that turned him into a posterchild for independent rap. "I remember back when I had nothing so yeah, I'mma ball 'til the end/ I remember I stacked my first 100 bands, I said I finna do this again," he raps on the record.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO