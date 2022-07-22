ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

By Samantha Jarpe
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for Possession of Child Pornography, the maximum sentence allowed for the charge.

Michael Karl Dent, 33, pleaded guilty in March.

In court documents, he admitted to having a relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2021 when he was 32. He also admitted to receiving nude photographs of her.

