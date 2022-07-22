ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

State Controller: Investigation Found Short Staffing, Lack of Training, Contributed to Delinquent Financial Filings

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California State Controller issued its long-awaited report from its months-long investigation into Humboldt County's highly publicized fiscal accounting and reporting problems this morning. The report spans 23 pages, including responses from the county Auditor-Controller's Office and the County Administrative Office. A press release from the SCO identifies some...

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 5

Related
North Coast Journal

When Employers Steal Wages from Workers

Some of the lowest wage workers are getting their livelihoods stolen by their own employers. Employers deny workers overtime premiums, ask them to work “off the clock” or take their tips. In California, workers lost nearly $2 billion from not being paid the minimum wage in 2015, according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

'Endanger the public': Gov. Newsom pushes back after federal judge halts clearing of large homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is voicing concern for public safety after a judge halted efforts to clear a Bay Area homeless encampment. On Friday, Judge William Orrick temporarily prohibited the California Department of Transportation from clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland, encouraging the large 200-person occupied encampment to stay in place until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is put in place.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Internal Control#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Sco
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Brickbat: From Maine to Mexico, But Not California

Last year, the Petaluma, California, city council banned the construction of new gas stations. Four other California cities have followed suit, and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Koretz wants that city to be next. He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed banning the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. "Given Gov. Newsom's timeline to end the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, gas stations are a dying business," Koretz said.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSBW.com

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

SAN FRANCISCO — Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii - A California teacher is recovering in Hawaii after being attacked by a monk seal. The terrifying encounter happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Kaimana beach in Honolulu. Video shows a mom and pup seal approach and attack the woman as she swam in clear, shallow water. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KRON4 News

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) New Jacoby Creek Bridge Slid Into Place on Highway 101 Safety Corridor

And just like that the new Jacoby Creek Bridge has been moved to its permanent home! Crews worked overnight last weekend on U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka to prepare and complete the big move using the jack-and-slide technique, lifting the bridge up and sliding it into place inch-by-inch. You can see the whole thing in just over a minute in this timelapse video.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy