UPDATE: Driver who hit Abilene house says he suffered medical episode

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver who crashed into a house in north Abilene Friday afternoon says he suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

This driver, who wished to remain anonymous, called the KTAB and KRBC newsroom and described what happened when he ran into a house at the intersection of Wilshire Drive and Glendale Drive around 12:00 p.m.

He says he had a drink of tea while he was driving then doesn’t remember anything that happened next, including hitting the house with his truck or how he got home.

Witnesses did see him drive away from the scene.

Police did tell a witness that this was not being considered a hit-and-run crash and confirmed they have contacted this driver and he is being cooperative with their investigation and with the homeowner.

After he was contacted by police, the driver says that he was taken to the hospital where he learned he was suffering from low blood sugar.

No further information has been released.