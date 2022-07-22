ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demolition of Former St. Cloud City Hall Starts Monday

By Jake Judd
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The St. Cloud city hall building is coming down next week. The building has stood on the corner of Highway 23/Division Street and 4th Avenue South for the last 98 years, but, Mayor Dave Kleis says all good things must come to an end....

