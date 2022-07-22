ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The best tweets about NYC’s historic heat wave

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole city is overheating, thanks to the record-breaking heatwave sweeping America, and the longest heatwave to hit NYC since 2013 when a seven-day heatwave left us all shvitzing. The weather has truly been wild and undesirable, we’re looking at you random hail and hellstorms. And let’s not forget...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

A second Books Are Magic shop is coming to Brooklyn

Good news, local readers. Author Emma Straub’s beloved Carroll Garden bookstore, Books are Magic, is expanding to another Brooklyn neighborhood!. The store announced a second location will open at 122 Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights in late October. “One consequence of opening a physical space is that almost immediately,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYC Morgan Library & Museum opens garden to public

In the 116 years that J. Pierpont Morgan’s former Manhattan estate has existed, its decadent gardens have never been open to the public — until now. Murray Hill’s historic Morgan Library & Museum has been a public institution since 1924, not to mention a stunning sight for locals to visit — but until the completion of a $13 million renovation, its lush outdoor spaces weren’t accessible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City’s heat wave may be over soon

There’s one singular question on every New Yorker’s mind: When will the heat wave end? We may have an answer. This historic heat wave, defined by a seven day stretch of temperatures in the 90s and above with an exorbitant amount of humidity thrown in, is becoming truly unbearable, drastically impacting the quality of life for New Yorkers around the city. The heat wave shortened the triathalon. Kids are just playing with ice in preschool. Someone, unfortunately, died due to excessive heat exposure. The sweltering conditions are rough, but relief is imminent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
An open letter from an NYC bartender to the people of New York

It’s me, your trusty bartender. We need to talk about our relationship since COVID. For a few of us, bartending is a career; maybe even a calling. For the rest, it’s a job. Regardless of the motivation, there’s no denying that the way we turn a buck occupies a unique space in American culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A big chunk of NYC apartments are available because tenants were priced out

When landlords offered deals on rent during the pandemic, it gave thousands of New Yorkers the chance to afford an apartment they normally couldn’t. It was a win-win for everyone—the tenants who could finally live in more tony areas (Manhattan) and the landlords who needed to fill their units—but like most things in NYC, it had to come to an end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York may ban selling puppies at pet stores

Ever walk by the temptingly clear and wide windows of a New York City pet shop and just fall a little bit in love with a big-eyed puppy? That experience may be ending and it’s all in the name of animal welfare. This week, the bipartisan Puppy Mill Pipeline...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Priced-out locals account for third of available NYC rentals

All good things must come to an end — and in the case of New York City rental housing, that means pandemic-era discounts for sweet apartments. In the second quarter of 2022, the inventory for city rental homes rose 14% to 65,697 from the first quarter, according to a newly released market report from local listings portal StreetEasy. While that’s a sliver of good news, as the number of available homes for city renters has recently remained in the pits, it comes with yet another grim look at today’s brutal rental market, defined primarily by rapidly rising prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greenwich Village Public Library reopens after $10M facelift

The Jefferson Market Branch of the New York Public Library, a prison-turned-library, is finally open following a three-year renovation. “Jefferson Market is one of the Crown Jewels of the New York Public Library system and is a local, treasured gem. I’m so grateful to NYPL for their hard work and diligence — even during a global pandemic — in getting this project to the finish line,” former NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said of the Greenwich Village landmark, which had a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, marking the completion of construction, which began in April 2019. “ While certain places around the country have targeted books being banned, free speech being squelched and open dialogue being undermined — New York City and the New York Public Library remains a sentinel for what’s good and right. Jefferson Market is an important node and outpost in those values.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ritz-Carlton NoMad opens today with a new José Andrés restaurant

A new 50-story luxury hotel opened in NoMad today, adding a new 500-foot structure to the skyline and plenty of opulence inside. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad was designed as an “oasis of modern luxury” with guest rooms, residences and plenty of elegance in shared spaces like the lobby, spa, rooftop bar and new Jose Andres culinary concepts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

