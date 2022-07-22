The best tweets about NYC’s historic heat wave

The Jefferson Market Branch of the New York Public Library, a prison-turned-library, is finally open following a three-year renovation. “Jefferson Market is one of the Crown Jewels of the New York Public Library system and is a local, treasured gem. I’m so grateful to NYPL for their hard work and diligence — even during a global pandemic — in getting this project to the finish line,” former NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said of the Greenwich Village landmark, which had a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, marking the completion of construction, which began in April 2019. “ While certain places around the country have targeted books being banned, free speech being squelched and open dialogue being undermined — New York City and the New York Public Library remains a sentinel for what’s good and right. Jefferson Market is an important node and outpost in those values.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO