SPRINGFIELD — Efforts are underway to find or establish a facility where furniture can be stored for Ukrainian refugees while they look for a place to live. Sandy Miliefsky is among those who have used the website nextdoor.com to collect dishes, clothing and toiletries, which are then accepted by the Rev. Peter Mosijchuk of Bethesda Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in West Springfield. The items are then shipped to Ukraine to assist those affected by the Russian invasion.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO