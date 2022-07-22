ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

1-bedroom Brooklyn sailboat for rent at $600 a month, shower at ‘nearby gym’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $600 one-bedroom apartment in the trendy Greenpoint section of Brooklyn would be a bargain, but one unit that’s being advertised on Craigslist comes with quite a catch — it’s on a sailboat, and it comes with no shower or wifi. “Sailboat for rent,” reads the...

Curbed

The Regulars Rooting for a Crash at Brooklyn’s Foreclosure Auctions

At the weekly foreclosure auctions in Brooklyn, decades are undone in the space of a few minutes. There’s a house in Crown Heights, a Dutch Renaissance revival built in 1889 and owned by the same family for more than half a century. In 1969, the former landlord deeded it over for $10 and “other valuable consideration,” the paperwork stipulating that the house would belong to the couple’s heirs forever. Over the years, the family would take out small loans against the property and pay them back. But something changed around 2007, once the housing market had started to unravel. The bank lent $225,745. The family couldn’t pay. Maybe they lost their jobs or had a death in the family. Maybe the loan was simply too big. It happens all the time.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A second Books Are Magic shop is coming to Brooklyn

Good news, local readers. Author Emma Straub’s beloved Carroll Garden bookstore, Books are Magic, is expanding to another Brooklyn neighborhood!. The store announced a second location will open at 122 Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights in late October. “One consequence of opening a physical space is that almost immediately,...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

End of Covid rent discounts causes mass migration: StreetEasy

As Covid-era discounts came to an end and landlords sought to make that money back, more than a third of available rentals in the second quarter came from priced-out tenants. On average, rentals that were listed in 2020 or 2021 and relisted in the second quarter had a 20 percent increase in asking rents, according to a report by StreetEasy.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Priced-out locals account for third of available NYC rentals

All good things must come to an end — and in the case of New York City rental housing, that means pandemic-era discounts for sweet apartments. In the second quarter of 2022, the inventory for city rental homes rose 14% to 65,697 from the first quarter, according to a newly released market report from local listings portal StreetEasy. While that’s a sliver of good news, as the number of available homes for city renters has recently remained in the pits, it comes with yet another grim look at today’s brutal rental market, defined primarily by rapidly rising prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Junior’s to launch NYC cheesecake truck tour; here’s where you can get a $5 slice with all the toppings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready Cheesecake lovers. World famous Juniors is coming to town to celebrate National Cheesecake Day, which is July 30. For the first time ever, Junior’s is going on the road in a customized food truck to all five boroughs from July 29 to 31 to sell $5 slices of Junior’s cheesecake with all the toppings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Tree crashes onto cars, blocks Brooklyn street

NEW YORK -- A tree came crashing down on a Brooklyn street Tuesday morning.It happened on Parkside Court in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.The tree fell onto several cars and completely blocked the street.The parks department says the tree is on a private street and is not theirs to maintain.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
WASHINGTON STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

An open letter from an NYC bartender to the people of New York

It’s me, your trusty bartender. We need to talk about our relationship since COVID. For a few of us, bartending is a career; maybe even a calling. For the rest, it’s a job. Regardless of the motivation, there’s no denying that the way we turn a buck occupies a unique space in American culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A peek inside an Amazon Fresh store: Is the new supermarket concept coming to Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon Fresh made its highly anticipated debut in New Jersey last week, opening an expansive store in Paramus on Ridgewood Avenue, NJ.com has reported. And while the 40,000-square-foot supermarket, equipped with Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Dash Carts and several private label food brands, is making a big splash in the Garden State, attracting customers from throughout the Tristate area, it also serves as a good indicator of the shopping experience that could soon be coming to Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ
iheart.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
BROOKLYN, NY

