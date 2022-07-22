Middletown multi-car crash closes lanes on I-91 north

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash in Middletown shut down I-91 northbound Friday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 20 and 21 just before 1 p.m.

The right and center lanes on I-91 north is currently shut down between these two exits. The left lane has since reopened.

