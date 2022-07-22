ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown multi-car crash closes lanes on I-91 north

By Olivia Casey
 5 days ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash in Middletown shut down I-91 northbound Friday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 20 and 21 just before 1 p.m.

The right and center lanes on I-91 north is currently shut down between these two exits. The left lane has since reopened.

Related
NBC Connecticut

Road Closed After Accident Involving Dump Truck in Plainville

Fire officials said White Oak Avenue in Plainville is closed due to an accident involving a dump truck. A car and dump truck collided Tuesday evening. Crews don't know if anyone is injured or for how long the road will remain closed. No additional information was immediately available. This is...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH.com

Woman dies following Route 81 crash in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died in a multi-car crash on Route 81 in Killingworth on Tuesday. Police stated that the crash occurred while one car, a Ford Explorer, was traveling northbound on Route 81. A second car, a Toyota Yaris, swerved into the northbound lane, crossing over the center median. The driver of the Toyota lost control of the car, and struck the Ford head-on, according to the accident report.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-395 South in Montville Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Interstate 395 South in Montville has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they were called to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. for a reported accident in the area of exit 9. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two cars, according to state police. Minor...
MONTVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middletown#Traffic Accident
School bus strikes scooter in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus struck a scooter in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to News 8 crews on the scene. The crash occurred between Howard and Columbus Avenues, police said. The driver of the scooter was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, though police said their injuries are unknown at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Car on Fire in the Woods in Hartford

Police are investigating after getting a report of a car on fire in the woods in Hartford. Officers said a small portion of Hillside Avenue is closed at the intersection with Hamilton Street. At this time, the fire is out. The car appears to be destroyed. It's unclear what sparked...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck by Truck in Hartford

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Hartford on Tuesday morning. Investigators said the incident happened on Cowles Street. Authorities have not released details about the extent of any possible injuries.
HARTFORD, CT
Conn. Natural Gas responds to gas line struck in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Natural Gas is responding to a gas line that was struck in Milford on Tuesday morning. According to officials, a subcontractor for CNG was working on Cherry Street and struck a 1.25 in. line as they were replacing a gas main. The area was isolated and some businesses in the […]
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fatal Accident On Route 8/25

2022-07-24@8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–There were multiple accidents on Route 8/25, one northbound near exit 2 and the more serious one between exits 4 and 3 southbound. There were reports of fatalities. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Register Citizen

Drunk driver gets 12 years for 2020 Shelton crash that killed two

MILFORD — A judge sentenced a Derby man who was drunk behind the wheel during a 2020 crash in Shelton that killed two passengers and paralyzed a third to serve 12 years behind bars Monday. During Monday’s emotional, three-hour sentencing hearing, nearly 50 friends and family of the victims...
SHELTON, CT
Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run where a bicyclist died. On Thursday last week, officers said they responded to a call on East Main Street for reports of a hit-and-run accident involving someone on a bike. Police found a man laying in the roadway, who was later identified as Daryl Hammond, 59, from Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Gas Leak in Milford Capped

Some buildings were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak on Cherry Street in Milford. Milford police said a few buildings in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution due to the natural gas leak and Cherry Street was blocked at Prospect Street. The gas leak is now capped,...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bicyclist Struck in Hit-and-Run in Waterbury Has Died: Police

A bicyclist who was struck in Waterbury last week has died and police are investigating the case as a hit-and-run. Officers found 59-year-old Daryl Hammond, of Waterbury, lying in the road in the area of 923 East Main St. just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 while responding to reports of a hit-and-run and his bicycle was nearby, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Rt. 8 Sunday morning

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 53-foot trailer served as a ferocious bonfire along Rt. 8 Sunday morning as three different fire departments worked to contain the blaze. Shelton, Nichols, and Trumbull Fire Departments responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Rt. 8 South near Exit 11. The trailer, which was hauling food produce, emitted “a large […]
SHELTON, CT
