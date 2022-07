On one end of a foundation basement stands the rickety remains of the end wall of a home. It comes to a peak at the top, held in place by a large piece of lumber striking out at an angle from the ground to the top of the peaked wall. What remains of the actual home is strewn in piles of nail-studded wood pieces and debris on the lawn. The former front door, which did have a city code compliance red tag on it, is gone, buried in the rubble somewhere.

6 DAYS AGO