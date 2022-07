Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Ever hear the saying "Watch the pennies, and the dollars will take care of themselves?" Well, I thought about that idiom quite a bit when listening back to my conversation with Lara Devgan, M.D., MPH, FACS, board-certified plastic surgeon, skin care expert, and founder of Dr. Lara Devgan Medical Grade Skincare. She's on our beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School, this week chatting about her beauty philosophy, how to keep skin looking younger for longer, and what ingredients actually deliver the results you want (according to loads of research, too).

