New pickleball courts in South Charleston are a big hit

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in South Charleston received another element of recreational fun today while we reach the peak of summer.

The city received new pickleball courts in the Jackson Street Park. Residents we spoke with say they’ve been longing for a fresh place to play the game as the pickleball community grows.

“I started in 2016 and there was a few people playing over at North Charleston Rec Center over in Charleston and then as it got along there was probably 12 people and then next thing you know there’s 15 and 20 and 24 playing and everyone is wanting to play pickleball now,” said Bob Gardner, a South Charleston resident and avid pickleball player.

The best way to describe pickleball is a racket sport that combines elements of several other paddle sports. South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says this will be a great asset to the senior citizen community.

“We preach quality of life here in South Charleston, we think that’s the number one thing, to preach quality of life to our citizens and there’s no better way to do it than through recreation and its instantaneous. So the more recreations we have for our people the better,” said Mullens.

The pickleball community is hoping to start tournaments and leagues in the coming weeks.

