SRP worker rescues wild horse stuck in Arizona canal

PHOENIX - A new round of monsoon weather has made its way through Arizona, and a statewide Flood Watch has been extended through Friday. Adverse weather conditions began to be felt in areas south of the Valley during the afternoon hours. Our photojournalist managed to capture video of a storm cloud that dumped rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10.
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department in Mohave County, Arizona, is now using tracking dogs to locate a missing trucker out of Layton, Utah, after a helicopter search was thwarted by thick brush. On Sunday morning, 49-year-old Layton resident Beau Riddle’s truck was found lodged...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The hornets that were known as the "murder hornets" or "Asian giant hornets" now have a new name. The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that the Entomological Society of America has adopted "northern giant hornet" for the species Vespa mandarinia for its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Three recent reports of abandoned babies in the Valley have sparked conversations about safe haven laws and how they work. Safe haven signs, often displayed in fire stations and other places, let people know it is acceptable to drop off a newborn, without criminal prosecution. "If someone were to bring...
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Maryland man killed in a pedestrian crash after being kicked out of a Lyft ride has been identified by police as 43-year-old Sidney Wolf. He lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland with his wife and two children. In an emailed statement to FOX 5, the Wolf/Greenbaum family...
PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
NOGALES, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found a massive load of drugs Saturday at the Arizona-Mexico border as they confiscated several types of drugs hidden inside a gas tank and other parts of a vehicle, officials said. The stash was seized at the Nogales border checkpoint when...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man has died days after he was found with a pet snake wrapped around his neck inside his home in Lehigh County. Police responded to the 1400 block of Church Street in Upper Macungie on July 20 for reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino National Forest on Wednesday after monsoon storms left flooding in parts of the region. Through the declaration, more state resources were made available for response and recovery efforts, adding onto the deployment of the Arizona National Guard last Saturday.
ST. LOUIS - One person was killed as hours of relentless thunderstorms dropped historic rainfall amounts across the St. Louis area early Tuesday morning, flooding homes and roads in several neighborhoods and prompting dozens of water rescues. The dire situation prompted the city's first-ever Flash Flood Emergency from the National...
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
