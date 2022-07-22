ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Dog walker drama on new Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcatr_0gpDigIv00

The Nickel Plate Trail is not only bringing new recreational opportunities for joggers, bikers and pedestrians in Fishers but some growing — and growling — pains as well.

Dog walkers are among the trail’s heavy users but recently several of them complained they’ve had to carry mace and weapons because a pair of loose pits bull mixes menaced them and their pets several times on the trail a few blocks south of 116th Street.

Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger said they received seven complaints from residents in the Cheeney Creek area about the two dogs chasing other dogs on the trail and at least one incident in which a dog was bit on its tail.

Weger said the dogs were hostile to other dogs, not people, but dog walkers said they feared being bit if they had to separate fighting dogs.

The Fishers animal control officer issued warnings and three citations for failure to restrain and animal and the dogs were declared dangerous. One of the dogs was quarantined after biting a pet on the trail. The owners eventually turned them over to the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The incidents led to some acrimonious back and forth on the Next Door app that highlighted a perhaps unexpected hazard on the already popular trail, with dog walkers issuing dire alerts.

“There are two pitbulls loose on the Nickel Plate Trail – one black and one brown who started jumping on my dog,” a dogwalker posted.

Marcy Kellar, who lives four houses down from the pit bulls in the Heritage Meadows neighborhood, caught about 20 incidents on her backyard security cameras that face the trail.

The dogs can be seen running and heard barking after dogwalkers as they yell at them to get away.

“The pitbulls have been kicked, punched and maced to get them to stop,” Kellar said.

She said the attacks went on for weeks without animal control intervention because most of the pet owners didn’t report them. “I think everyone thought it was isolated so they didn’t report them,” she said.

But they sparked a fierce social media debate in the meantime.

People described being terrified as the dogs came running toward them. “I was screaming for help but no one was around,” one post read. Another dog walker said he was chased for half-a-mile by the two pit mixes.

The discussion then turned to defenses against the intruders.

“My neighbor bought a baton just so he could continue to walk on the trail,” one said.

“The fact is we carry when we walk and I will not sacrifice my life or my dog’s,” said another.

“I’d encourage others to walk with protection, as well. Whether it be legal weapon/mace/pepper spray,” said a third.

The pit bull owners, who did not respond to a request for an interview, said on the Next Door app that the dogs stayed in their yard until the Nickel Plate Trail was built.

“Our dogs never ran before that trail, not making excuses,” the owner said in one post.

“They built a trail in their back yard. Causing them to have that pack natural instinct come back,” she said in another.

The owners put up a fence in the backyard but the dogs still escaped when their children came in through the yard.

Weger said the wave of complaints are the only dog-related problems police have received on the trail so far – or problems of any sort.

Kellar said dog problems were an unexpected source of friction.

“I thought the most dangerous thing was going to be cyclists out there ruling the trail, or maybe some crime problems,” she said. “I never thought about dogs.”

City Councilor David Giffel, who represents the area, said he got an email about the dogs and made a call to police for information.

But he declined to lay blame on the newness of the Nickel Plate Trail or the unfamiliarity of the homeowners who live along it.

“That could happen anywhere, it could happen on my block,” he said of the attacks. “People have to take personal responsibility for their pets. I feel bad for the dogs.”

Hamilton Humane spokeswoman Megan Davis said the dogs were both under five years old and would be evaluated to see if they are adoptable. If they aren’t the humane society, which is a no-kill shelter, will try to find a rescue for them.

Comments / 5

Teresa Smith
4d ago

The owners of these two dogs should have took the dogs inside in their home when this first became a problem. You knew the trail was being built. If your children left the gate open after building a fence, then put a lock on it. You are the owners of these dogs. You are responsible for their well-being and when they are left rooming around. What it all boils down to is neglect on the owners. If you can’t handle having dogs, then put them up for adoption. Just really blows my mind that you knew the dogs were loose and never went looking for them. If they had attacked and killed a child.. you would have been responsible for it. Just unbelievable..

Reply
5
Related
104.1 WIKY

Girl Rescued from House Fire Dies

A three-year-old child who was rescued from her burning home on Friday has died of her burn injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s office says Ophelia Young died Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The fire happened just before 10AM Friday in the 400 block of East Michigan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#Fishers#Newness#Nickel#Dog Problems#The Humane Society#Next#Heritage
WTHR

Man accused of strangling pregnant woman is caught in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department said officers captured a man wanted for allegedly beating and strangling a pregnant woman in front of a child. Otis Carter, 31, was wanted out of Bartholomew County, but Anderson investigators got a tip Tuesday that he was in their area. As...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville restaurant closes after almost 25 years, cites city’s road project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A With Angry Donkey’s Keltie Sullivan

When her legendary eponymous bistro Keltie’s in Westfield ended its decade-long run in 2012, chef Keltie Sullivan had no plans to open another sit-down restaurant. Instead, the Delphi native and multifaceted culinary professional with nearly four decades of experience turned her talents toward country clubs and catering, working for Carmel’s Bridgewater Club and Prairie View Golf Club while operating Keltie & Co. Catering. But lovers of her potpies and beggar’s purses can once again enjoy her fresh and flavorful take on Midwestern comfort food, now that she’s back in the kitchen at Michigantown’s homey bistro, Angry Donkey.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Murder on the Nickel Plate Express

Step back into the 1920s for dinner, music & mystery. Have you ever wanted to be Hercule Poirot minus the mustaches? This October you have your chance!. On Oct. 15 and 16, Main Street Productions is partnering with the Nickel Plate Express to bring you a murderous adventure where you ride the rails listening to the musical styles of the The Howlin’ Owls, enjoy dinner with the Graveyard Stompers, and help solve a crime.
ATLANTA, IN
Current Publishing

Posh Picnic returning to Coxhall Gardens on Aug. 20

Coxhall Guild President Jody McFarland enjoys that she is frequently asked about her group’s fundraising events and how it uses proceeds. It’s an opportunity for her to highlight the many ways the guild has contributed to improving the park. “We purchased a gazebo that is on the children’s...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed after being hit by a car on the west side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD says the crash happened around 5:40 near Dancer’s Show Club on West Washington Street. That is near S. Girls School Road, north of the Indianapolis International Airport, and west of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Hydrangeas and how to take care of them

INDIANAPOLIS — Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant to spruce up your yard, but for those without a green thumb, they can be hard to keep alive. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some advice on 13Sunrise for how to take care of hydrangeas. To start, he details...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers thanks six police officers for 20 years of service

The Fishers City Council on Monday evening recognized six Fishers police officers for 20 years of service. Those officers include Major Mike Pedersen, Sergeant Eric Patton, Sergeant Wayne Druelinger, Officer Robert Gaines, Officer Cory Robinson, and Officer Robert Thompson. Also pictured are Police Chief Ed Gebhart, Assistant Chief Luke Gannon, Assistant Chief Mike Taylor, and Major Mike Janes. Congratulations to all and thank you for your dedication to serve and protect everyone in Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy