The Weeknd Makes a Dramatic Escape in Trippy ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ Video: Watch

The Weeknd "How Do I Make You Love Me?" Courtesy Photo

The Weeknd is back with another visual for Dawn FM, and as expected, things get a little strange. The singer released a trippy animated visual for “How Do I Make You Love Me?” on Friday (July 22), with the video picking up where his “Out of Time” video left off.

In the final moments of the “Out of Time” video, the four-time Grammy winner ends up in a hospital bed as Jim Carrey — who plays a doctor in an operating room — gives the singer a new face consisting of a bronze-colored mask. The anesthesia finally wears off, but the singer instead finds himself in a colorful, animated world at the start of the “How Do I Make You Love Me?” video.

The Weeknd’s animated counterpart stumbles out of bed and sees his reflection in a shiny shoe, and immediately plans to escape. Hospital staff attempts to stop him, even ripping off one of his arms in the process, but the pop star jumps out of the window and into the unknown.

The situation grows even more dramatic as The Weeknd falls to the ground and runs in front of a car for help. Horrified by the flood of butterflies appearing from his mask, the woman behind the wheel slams The Weeknd’s body into a pole, and he coughs up blood before more madness ensues.

“How do I make you love me?/ How do I make you fall for me?/ How do I make you want me/ And make it last eternally?” he sings on the chorus as the scene unfolds.

The video also arrives after the release of the official “How Do I Make You Love Me?” remix by Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci.

The Weeknd is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn world tour. The North American leg of the trek continues on July 24 in Chicago, and will make stops in Detroit, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle and more before concluding in Toronto on Sept. 22.

Watch the unsettling visual for “How Do I Make You Love Me?” below.