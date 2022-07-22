ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

By PETER SMITH
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — To this day, Flo Buffalo doesn’t drink milk — not since two nuns force-fed her the sour milk she had refused at the Catholic-run Ermineskin Indian Residential School for Indigenous children that she attended in the 1960s. Holding out her right hand,...

www.sfgate.com

