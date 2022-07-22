ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville woman sentenced to prison after taking more than $100K from employer

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 5 days ago
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday after she allegedly embezzled more than $100,000 from her former employer and filed false tax returns.

LaDonna Livers, 67, previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony wire fraud and three counts of filing false federal income tax returns. She was sentenced Thursday to serve one year and one day behind bars.

According to court records, Livers worked as the office manager for an Evansville medical practice. While court records do not name her employer, documents state Livers made numerous unauthorized transfers from the employer's bank accounts.

Local news: Boonville man sentenced to prison for embezzling over $400,000

"Starting around December 15, 2012 until approximately September 8, 2017, Livers engaged in approximately 48 unauthorized electronic transfers totaling $109,743.73 from the victim’s First Federal Savings Bank account to her bank and credit card accounts," Livers' sentencing memorandum states.

In one example cited in the federal indictment, prosecutors said that on March 15, 2016, Livers illegally transferred $13,000 from an employer's bank account to her own personal Discover credit card account.

Prosecutors said Livers ran the fraud scheme for approximately five years.

Additionally, prosecutors said Livers intentionally underreported her annual income to the Internal Revenue Service by tens of thousands of dollars in order to hide the illegal transfers from the government.

Court records show that when Livers filed her 2015 income tax returns, she reported earning $86,479. But she failed to report an additional $35,049, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutor Zachary Myers said she also didn't account for $44,796 of income in 2016 and $20,597 in 2017.

The fraud allegedly first came to light in late 2017, when the victim confronted Livers about the unauthorized transactions. According to email records, Livers offered to pay her employer back using her retirement savings, an offer her employer rejected.

U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Livers be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from prison. He also ordered her to pay $109,743.73 in restitution to the victim and $24,315 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville woman sentenced to prison after taking more than $100K from employer

