Gains can be much harder to find in the crypto market right now. That’s because we’re in a full bear cycle. Once, when the market was in a full bull, it was easy to simply pick an investment and watch it moon. But with global recession on the way and all sorts of wider economic problems, that simply isn’t the case anymore. But that doesn’t mean it’s over for crypto. It’s not. And the space’s struggles aren’t because of underlying problems with crypto technology–they’re because of overall wider market conditions. There’s still a great future for the long-term growth of cryptocurrencies.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO