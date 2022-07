It's a big year for Pat Benatar, who will go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but as she also brings some of her biggest songs to the stage on tour this year, one track is notably missing. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," the second single from her 1980 Crimes of Passion album, will not be played on this run out of deference to the families of recent mass shooting victims in the U.S.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO