ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

High Rockies Harm Reduction seeks items for silent auction

By Vail Daily staff report
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In honor of overdose awareness month, Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit High Rockies Harm Reduction will host a month-long online silent auction in August. High Rockies Harm Reduction was recently started to fill a...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Black Lakes near Vail Pass stocked with trout for the second time this year

On July 21, the two Black Lakes located next to Interstate 70 near the Vail Pass exit were stocked with more than 2,000 9- to 14-inch long rainbow trout. The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District stocks the lakes twice per year with catchable rainbow trout. This was the second stocking for 2022, with 2,500 pounds of fish going into the lakes on June 14 and another 2,500 pounds going into the lakes on July 21.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Vail Dance Festival begins its 34th season on Thursday with events and performances continuing through Aug. 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for 12 performances and over 40 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit VailDance.org.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley governments will not place RiverPark offer

With a July 29 offer deadline looming, local governments won’t put in an offer on the Edwards RiverPark property. But that decision took some time. Tori Franks of the Eagle County Housing Department said county officials looked at the marketing materials and talked to officials from the towns of Vail and Avon. Ultimately, the decision was made not to put in an offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Carbondale, CO
Eagle County, CO
Society
Vail Daily

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Eagle

After a low-profile year in 2020 — thanks, COVID-19 — the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo came back in a big way in 2021. This year’s event hopes to build on that success. The Fair & Rodeo actually started Monday, with the first 4-H check-ins and shows, but the event really kicks into gear starting Wednesday with this year’s first rodeo performance.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Portions of Colorado, Eagle rivers now under full-day fishing closures following 75-degree temps near Dotsero

The Colorado River hit 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit near Dotsero last week, which is more than 5 degrees higher than the temperature deemed safe for fishing. When water temperatures exceed 70 degrees, fish often stop feeding and become more susceptible to disease, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts voluntary fishing closures on waterways throughout the state.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Rockies#Harm Reduction#Charity#Roserae627 Gmail Com
Vail Daily

Vail wildfire work days are set for two neighborhoods

The Vail Wildfire Community Workday program is designed to aid property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space around the property. Through the Community Workday Program each property will be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free labor from Vail Fire to help build and maintain defensible space around the property. Department members will be available to help prune trees and shrubs, remove flammable vegetation and help drag the material to the curb for pickup.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jerry Conder

Jerry Conder, age 81, passed away July 8thÂ in his home in Clifton, Colorado. Jerry was born November 16thÂ 1940 to Maude (Hampton) and Arnold Conder in American Fork, Utah. Jerry joined the army at age 17 and served 11 years. While stationed at Fort Carson, he met hisÂ ex-wife Carol DeGraw and they had two children. When he returned from Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and they relocated to Eagle, Colorado to raise their family in addition to being aÂ Past Commander of the VFW. Jerry ran heavy iron for many years before finally going to work for the City of Eagle where he retired in 2006. After his retirement he moved to Grand Junction to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.Â
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Babaux and the Peacemakers

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Vail Daily

Time Machine: 30 years ago, Tibet show in Vail suspected of manipulation from Chinese handlers

Vail Resorts set a goal to eliminate emissions, deliver zero waste to landfills and offset its overall impact to forest and habitat areas by 2030, the Denver Post reported. “The company will purchase renewable energy to offset its 263,000 megawatt hours of electricity usage across all its resorts and will work with local utilities and governments near its resorts to push more renewable energy options into the local grids,” the Denver Post reported. “In addition to growing its recycling and composting programs and urging vendors to source recyclable products, Vail Resorts is committing to ‘minimizing and eliminating the impact of any future resort development’ by planting or restoring an acre of forest for every acre it displaces through operations.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Chase Shaw: Seize the day! The wildflowers won’t wait

Just as the calendar turns the corner on the long days of summer toward the autumnal equinox, a verdant and glorious wildflower explosion is happening in the High Country. This summer, above-average temperatures coupled with unusually early monsoon moisture have sent the wildflowers into a frenzy, their beauty indomitable but fleeting.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mix and mingle at the Agora in Minturn

Meet your friends and create new connections at the Agora in Minturn. The name comes from an old Greek term that is defined as a “community gathering place,” and Minturn businessman Larry Stone decided to make this outdoor space a hub for this quaint mountain town. “In most...
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium event promotes purposeful living

That was the question Bill George, Medtronic CEO and senior fellow at Harvard Business School, asked the audience Tuesday night at Vail Symposium’s “Discover Your True North.” The 90-minute discussion, presented in collaboration with the Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, included practical ideas for living an authentic life and stories of leaders who have — and sometimes haven’t — lived purposeful lives.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail shows strength in a survey of its winter guests

As the tourism industry evolves in a post-pandemic world, a recent survey shows Vail still receives high marks as a destination, but parking and pricing are starting to trouble guests. Boulder-based RRC Associates conducted post-visit surveys with about 1,150 guests over the 2021-22 ski season. RRC founder Chris Cares went...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy