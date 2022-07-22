ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton’s Taylor Richards joins QPR on loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjXsw_0gpDgSOh00

Taylor Richards has joined boyhood club QPR on a season-long loan from Brighton with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Hammersmith and attended his first Rangers game at the age of seven.

“I haven’t got the words, it feels great to be at QPR,” he told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.

“I am from Shepherd’s Bush and all my family and friends support QPR. Everyone is excited and I just can’t wait to get on the pitch, that’s where it matters.

“Whenever I pull on a QPR shirt will be a big moment for me.”

Richards moved to Albion from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2019 and has made two top-flight appearances for his parent club.

He was loaned to Doncaster in League One for the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 48 outings, and finished last season with Championship side Birmingham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Erling Haaland arrival means champions Manchester City look even more formidable

Manchester City will start next season in the familiar role of title favourites after refusing to rest on their laurels once again. A year ago they responded to winning the Premier League by splashing out a British record £100million on Jack Grealish and this time they appear to have done even better business by signing Erling Haaland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Richards
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Brighton#Rangers
newschain

Celtic captain Callum McGregor admits last season’s successes count for nothing

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor admits last term’s success will count for nothing as Ange Postecoglou’s team bid to prove they are no one-season wonders. The Hoops exceeded expectations in the Australian’s first year as manager as a new-look team delivered a Premiership title and the Premier Sports Cup despite starting the campaign in a state of transition.
SOCCER
newschain

Lucy Bronze prepared to ‘play through the pain’ as England chase Euro 2022 glory

Lucy Bronze has revealed she has been playing through the pain during England’s Euro 2022 campaign due to the lingering effects of her knee issue. While Bronze scored one goal and set up another at Bramall Lane on Tuesday as the tournament hosts secured a place in the final with a 4-0 win over Sweden, the 2020 FIFA women’s player of the year admits she does “not feel like I did a couple of years ago”.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Callum Davidson confirms Remi Matthews will be St Johnstone’s number one

Callum Davidson is delighted to have finally ended his search for Zander Clark’s successor as St Johnstone number one after signing Remi Matthews on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The Perth club announced the arrival of the 28-year-old on Wednesday along with the addition of 20-year-old defender Alex...
SOCCER
newschain

Alexandra Popp propels Germany into Wembley showdown with Euro hosts England

Alexandra Popp’s vital brace helped Germany defeat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes to book a place in Sunday’s final against hosts England. The Germans held their nerve to see off Les Bleus, with Svena Huth claiming two assists in another pulsating contest. Eight-time European champions Germany can push...
SPORTS
newschain

Jack Ross brings in Aziz Behich at Dundee United

Dundee United have announced the signing of Australia left-back Aziz Behich. The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal to head to Scotland after leaving Turkish club Giresunspor this summer. Behich is the fifth close-season arrival, after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti. “I’m really excited to get...
SOCCER
newschain

Cardiff retire number seven shirt in honour of Peter Whittingham

Cardiff have retired the number seven shirt in honour of their late midfielder Peter Whittingham. Whittingham died in March 2020 at the age of 35 after suffering a traumatic head injury in Barry. The former England Under-21 international spent 10 years at Cardiff after signing from Aston Villa, scoring 98...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy