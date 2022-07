A large mixed-use project envisioned for Idaho Highway 55 and Hill Road in Eagle is for sale. BoiseDev first told you about Quarry Village in 2018. The envisioned project would spread out over 27 acres on the former site of the Masterpiece Quarry along Idaho 55. The site operated as a quarry up until 2003 and has sat largely vacant since. The project envisioned a lifestyle center project akin to The Village at Meridian, with a brewery, restaurants, theater, and hotel, as well as residential and office space.

EAGLE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO