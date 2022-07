CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -Cambridge Police have reported that early Tuesday morning, officers responded to information about a local man being shot with an air soft pistol while walking on North 5th street near Gomber Avenue. The man told police he was walking from his home to the Bell store when he was approached on North 5th street by 3 juvenile males and that one of them came running up towards him and started to shoot him in the back with the air soft pistol striking him in the back numerous times and then fled on foot.

