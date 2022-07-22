ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Triple homicide investigated at Iowa campground

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oj2qt_0gpDf86r00

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WHO) — Three campers were killed, and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the park in Jackson County on a report of a triple homicide at 6:23 a.m. Friday morning.

Iowa woman run off the road, robbed after big casino win

Authorities immediately began searching for another unaccounted camper, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. His body was located a short time later, dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have not confirmed how the other three campers were killed or if Sherwin had relations with them.

A youth camping group was evacuated from a nearby campground in the park Friday morning after the triple homicide was reported. Camp Shalom, Inc. said in a social media post that no children or staff were harmed, and everyone made it safely out of the park.

The park is closed for the day and is considered an active crime scene, the DCI stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KCRG.com

Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year. Case of fallen Iowa State Trooper to be heard on Capitol Hill. Updated: 1 hour ago. The case of a fallen Iowa State Trooper will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Campground#Violent Crime#Accident#Maquoketa#Camp Shalom Inc#Dci#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crash leaves two cars heavily damaged

A crash left two cars heavily damaged July 27 around midnight in Davenport at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street. Units from Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on scene, as well as fire personnel from Davenport. Our crew did see an ambulance leaving the scene, but...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police: OWI suspect still drunk after driving from Chicago to Johnson County Jail to bail out friend

Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy