Recently my wife and I received our $850 Maine budget surplus relief checks, and the timing couldn't have been better. I had just endured the last of a three-part root canal procedure, and the bill from the endodonist for the portion not covered by my Delta Dental insurance was a whopping $900. Both of us are retired public school teachers getting by on fixed incomes, so it was a relief not to have to dig into our dwindling IRAs. Thank you Governor Mills for convincing the Maine Legislature to return a good chunk of the state budget surplus directly to the people of Maine while still maintaining the largest rainy day fund ever.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO