Wanted minor arrested following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA) – Police arrested a wanted teenager Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on Father’s Day in Laurens.

We previously reported the shooting happened on June 19 in the Jersey Street area of the city.

According to the Laurens Police Department, police along with SLED’s Fugitive Task Force arrested the 15-year-old following a search warrant on the house where the teen was located.

During the search warrant, officers found two handguns, which they believed were used during the shooting.

The teen was charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The teen is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.