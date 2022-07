Panini Pete, Amber & Tyler join us from Panini Pete’s & Squid Ink to make four delicious burgers. They’re also promoting a special Burger Battle fundraiser. In partnership with the Lex & Terry radio show on TK101, the Burger Battle is a 4-week competition where each of the L&T shows’ personalities each get a week for their signature burger! $4 per burger goes to the PR Foundation’s “Home Sweet Home” project. After week 4, they will crown the winner of the Burger Battle based on the most sales.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO