Green Bay, WI

Packers veteran kicker and former Buff Mason Crosby needs bounce-back season in 2022

By Jack Carlough
 5 days ago

With NFL training camps beginning soon, Packers Wire listed a handful of its players that have the most to prove in 2022. Surprisingly, veteran kicker and former Colorado Buffaloes star Mason Crosby was in the group.

One year after going 16-for-16 on field goals in 2020, Crosby had his lowest field goal percentage (73.5%) since 2012. The expectations in Green Bay have risen with Aaron Rodgers returning and the Packers need just one more solid season from their historically reliable kicker.

Here’s what Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse wrote on Crosby :

The 37-year-old holds just about every kicking record in team history, but Crosby is coming off a highly disappointing 2021 and will now have to fight off competition during training camp. He missed nine field goals and two extra points last season. The Packers think adding veteran punter/holder Pat O’Donnell will help the field goal operation overall. Can Crosby win a competition and bounce back from a poor season, as he’s done so many times in his career? The Packers need a trustworthy kicker to get back to the Super Bowl, and Crosby – when he’s right – is the best option on the roster. His deal voids after this season, so this could be The Last Dance for Crosby in Green Bay in 2022.

