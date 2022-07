RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people serving punishments for felony convictions in North Carolina but who aren’t behind bars can now register to vote and cast ballots following an appeals court ruling. Expanding the scope of those able to register and vote began on Wednesday, the State Board of Elections said — the day after local elections were held in more than a dozen localities. The change proceeds from litigation challenging a 1973 law that prevents someone convicted of a felony from having voting rights restored while they are still on probation, parole or post-release supervision. A panel of trial judges struck down the law in March, declaring it violates the state constitution largely because it discriminates against Black residents.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO