ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Respect they deserve: Arkansas picked third in SEC West, gets first-place vote

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKr4q_0gpDdsG600

Arkansas, or at least the Arkansas fanbase, has long preferred to play from a place of an underdoing, to play with a chip on their shoulder.

That may be fading under coach Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks were picked third in the SEC West at the end of SEC Media Days on Friday. Arkansas had been picked last in the division each of the last three seasons.

One unnamed voter even gave Arkansas a first-place vote for the division. And while that’s probably a homer vote, in recent years past, it would have been absurd. It’s far less so this year.

Arkansas went 9-4 last year in Pittman’s second season at the helm. A win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl capped things and gave the Hogs their best season since 2011.

The return of four preseason All-SEC players and quarterback KJ Jefferson is the biggest on-field reason for the respect, but Pittman is the biggest reason overall.

Here’s a look at the whole set of predictions from the SEC, beginning with the West.

1. Alabama (158 SEC champ votes)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Io7iD_0gpDdsG600
(Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

No surprise whatsoever. Out of the 183 first-place votes placed for the overall league crown, the Crimson Tide picked up 158 of them.

2. Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSa5f_0gpDdsG600
Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies were not a shock at No. 2 in the division, either. They grabbed SEC West first-place votes to Alabama’s 177.

3. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuCJj_0gpDdsG600
Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas hasn’t been expected to be this good since the heart of the Bret Bielema era, at least.

4. Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4iE7_0gpDdsG600
Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

The question on most minds is how much last year’s Ole Miss success was a product of Matt Corral.

5. LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5zgM_0gpDdsG600
LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him. Thursday, March 24, 2022 Lsu Spring Practice 03 24 22

The Brian Kelly era is guaranteed to be much different than the Ed Orgeron era. Off the field. On it? Remains to be seen.

6. Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245k2Q_0gpDdsG600
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Are the Bulldogs anything more than a dynamite offense? Feels like a fairly important year for the Mike Leach team.

7. Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJsyo_0gpDdsG600
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Auburn hasn’t been picked last in ages. The drama surrounding the Tigers and coach Bryan Harsin is no longer fever-pitched, anyway.

1. Georgia (18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKIeT_0gpDdsG600

Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Georgia Bulldogs On Monday Jan 10 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The national champs return their quarterback and plenty more. Deserved recognition.

2. Kentucky (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL02Z_0gpDdsG600
(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach Mark Stoops may have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft as his quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tR2h_0gpDdsG600
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during a game Tennessee and Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Kns Tennessee Missouri Football

Tennessee football is feeling positive for the first time in forever.

4. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEctI_0gpDdsG600
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 27: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 in a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Anthony Richardson era at quarterback has Gators fans excited.

5. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JYOX_0gpDdsG600
Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer (right) celebrates a blocked punt by defensive back Jahmar Brown (8) against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds funny, but follow me: South Carolina was better faster than most anyone thought it’d be under Shane Beamer.

6. Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFvfN_0gpDdsG600
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook tosses a ball on the sidelines during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Tigers at least have Vanderbilt in the SEC East.

7. Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLOJ7_0gpDdsG600
Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea stands on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt should be better this year, but they need quarterback consistency in the worst way.

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

ESPN Once Again Rates Arkansas’ Schedule Hardest

FAYETTEVILLE — According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Arkansas once again has the most difficult football schedule of all Power 5 schools. Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at home against Cincinnati. The Bearcats made the College Football Playoffs last year where the fell to Alabama. Low explained why Arkansas’ schedule is considered the toughest.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ten bold predictions for Arkansas football in 2022

The schedule is too tough. There are too many holes to fill on defense. KJ Jefferson is is nothing without Treylon Burks. Who is Jaylin Cartalong again? These are some of the familiar narratives Razorback fans can expect to hear from both national media, media covering other teams and of course opposing fanbases... complete with a mispronunciation of a key player who was hurt last season and the overarching theme of, 'Know your place and accept it Arkansas.'
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
5newsonline.com

Battles and Moore sign professional contracts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jalen Battles and Robert Moore are the latest former Diamond Hogs to sign their professional contracts. After being taken 72nd by the Milwaukee Brewers, Moore signed his contract for $800,000. Battles signed for a little over $200,000 with the Tampa Bay Rays after going in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Crunch Fitness franchise coming to Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville

Crunch Fitness is set to open its first Arkansas location inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall in north Fayetteville. The company last week announced the new franchise, and said the plan is for a winter launch of Crunch Fayetteville. The $5 million facility will occupy a 55,000-square-foot space in the mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, and will include $1 million worth of equipment and amenities, according to a news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Sam Pittman
talkbusiness.net

AOG to move offices out of downtown Fort Smith

Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is in the process of moving out of its downtown Fort Smith offices and locating in a building (former Golden Living headquarters) owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). AOG, which provides natural gas to more than 60,000 homes and businesses...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Wealth index has Benton County ranked first in Arkansas

A county wealth index produced by New York City-based SmartAsset has the top Arkansas counties in the state’s metro areas, with the only non-metro counties in the top 10 being Crittenden and Union counties. Union County is home to El Dorado-based Murphy USA. SmartAsset on Tuesday (July 26) published...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTBS

4 kids, 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock. Emergency responders received...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#Sec West#American Football#Razorbacks#Sec#Texas A M
visitbentonville.com

10 Destinations That Will Make You Fall in Love With Arkansas

Hear “Arkansas,” and you probably think of Bill Clinton. Maybe you think of Maya Angelou. Or the Delta Blues and musicians like Al Green, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and The Band’s Levon Helm. Maybe you think of salt-of-the-earth cotton and soybean farmers toiling underneath the hot sun. Or perhaps you think of the Little Rock Nine integrating with a formerly all-white school. That’s the thing about a trip to Arkansas: you can’t define it in just one image, sentence, or event. It’s constantly evolving and surprising you. And the only way to begin understanding The Natural State is to see it yourself. Here are ten destinations that should be on your Arkansas bucket list.
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Arkansas Governor Brings Two Policy Experts to Lineup in Upcoming Thought Leadership Summit

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Two prominent leaders will join Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” in Bentonville on Oct. 19. Dr. Kori Schake and Klon Kitchen, both senior fellows at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), will be featured with other thought leaders and policy makers at the summit to discuss practical, actionable ideas and policies to address major issues being faced by the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005053/en/ Klon Kitchen, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (Photo: Business Wire)
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
KHBS

Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith announces temporary intersection closures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced the closures of three intersections that will allow for street reconstruction. According to a press release, the intersections at Red Bud and Geren Road, Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street, and Lookout Drive to Geren Road. They will be completely blocked to allow for the reconstruction.
FORT SMITH, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy