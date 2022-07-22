Respect they deserve: Arkansas picked third in SEC West, gets first-place vote
Arkansas, or at least the Arkansas fanbase, has long preferred to play from a place of an underdoing, to play with a chip on their shoulder.
That may be fading under coach Sam Pittman.
The Razorbacks were picked third in the SEC West at the end of SEC Media Days on Friday. Arkansas had been picked last in the division each of the last three seasons.
One unnamed voter even gave Arkansas a first-place vote for the division. And while that’s probably a homer vote, in recent years past, it would have been absurd. It’s far less so this year.
Arkansas went 9-4 last year in Pittman’s second season at the helm. A win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl capped things and gave the Hogs their best season since 2011.
The return of four preseason All-SEC players and quarterback KJ Jefferson is the biggest on-field reason for the respect, but Pittman is the biggest reason overall.
Here’s a look at the whole set of predictions from the SEC, beginning with the West.
1. Alabama (158 SEC champ votes)
No surprise whatsoever. Out of the 183 first-place votes placed for the overall league crown, the Crimson Tide picked up 158 of them.
2. Texas A&M
The Aggies were not a shock at No. 2 in the division, either. They grabbed SEC West first-place votes to Alabama’s 177.
3. Arkansas
Arkansas hasn’t been expected to be this good since the heart of the Bret Bielema era, at least.
4. Ole Miss
The question on most minds is how much last year’s Ole Miss success was a product of Matt Corral.
5. LSU
The Brian Kelly era is guaranteed to be much different than the Ed Orgeron era. Off the field. On it? Remains to be seen.
6. Mississippi State
Are the Bulldogs anything more than a dynamite offense? Feels like a fairly important year for the Mike Leach team.
7. Auburn
Auburn hasn’t been picked last in ages. The drama surrounding the Tigers and coach Bryan Harsin is no longer fever-pitched, anyway.
1. Georgia (18)
Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Georgia Bulldogs On Monday Jan 10 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis
Syndication The Indianapolis Star
The national champs return their quarterback and plenty more. Deserved recognition.
2. Kentucky (4)
Coach Mark Stoops may have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft as his quarterback.
Tennessee football is feeling positive for the first time in forever.
4. Florida
The Anthony Richardson era at quarterback has Gators fans excited.
5. South Carolina
It sounds funny, but follow me: South Carolina was better faster than most anyone thought it’d be under Shane Beamer.
6. Missouri
The Tigers at least have Vanderbilt in the SEC East.
7. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt should be better this year, but they need quarterback consistency in the worst way.
