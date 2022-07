OXNARD, Calif. - Trysten Hill has become the forgotten name on a Dallas Cowboys defense that was one of the league's best last season. As the 24-year-old defensive tackle enters his fourth year, and with the team reporting to Oxnard on Monday, he has next to nothing to show for the Cowboys taking him with the 58th overall pick out of UCF in 2019. In 18 career games, he has just 27 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hits, and just half a sack.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO