What Comes After Y2K?

By José Criales-Unzueta
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Y2K was the main character of the spring 2022 collections. From low-rise jeans to baby tees to the mini-est of mini skirts, the look that had been dominating Gen Z TikTok and Instagram archive accounts made its way onto the runways and into campaigns and editorials. While little is left to...

www.vogue.com

Related
Vogue Magazine

Believe It or Not, Terry Cloth Has Become Fashion’s Favorite Textile

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The thought of terry cloth clothes might instantly induce thoughts of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian posing for paparazzi in coordinating Juicy Couture looks with metallic Louis Vuitton bags and Motorola Razr flip phones in hand. But the cozy soft fabric has evolved into an elevated and—dare I say it—sophisticated summertime essential.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Selena Gomez Embraced Fairytale Glamour For Her 30th Birthday

Selena Gomez turned 30 this past Friday, and the superstar marked the milestone in grand fashion. On Saturday evening, the superstar filled her Los Angeles home with tons of roses and hosted an intimate birthday party. Celebrity guests like singers Kim Petras, Camilla Cabello, and Ava Max all made an appearance. (Gomez was also spotted grabbing dinner with her best friend Taylor Swift on Friday night).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz Makes a Chic Return to Her Brunette Roots

If constant hair color appointments are becoming the bane of your life, then know that embracing your roots has never been more on trend. From Andie MacDowell, who embraced her salt-and-pepper gray last year, to Hailey Bieber, who swapped her trademark California blonde for a natural chestnut brunette, you name the celebrity and they’re forgoing their regular dye appointments in favor of something a little more low-maintenance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams: Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam, and More

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From bare skin to sumptuous glam, this week's best beauty Instagrams were all about serving face. Kim Kardashian demonstrated how she creates a freshly buffed foundation, her peroxide lengths pulled back into a slicked low-slung knot as she applied a layer of SKKN by KIM Exfoliator. A buzz cut and a brushed-up brow were all the punctuation that Willow Smith's dewy complexion called for, while Kaia Gerber added a swirl of blush and glossy, face-framing brunette wisps. Hailey Bieber and Jenna Ortega brought their ethereal nail game to the selfie arena, Ortega's winged liner, sky-skimming lashes, and parted full bangs making for a Jane Birkin moment.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Milanese Stylist Susanna Ausoni Who “Listens With Her Eyes”

John and Yoko, Gala and Dali, Jane and Serge, Debbie Harry…. Among all the inspirational images on stylist Susanna Ausoni’s Instagram account, perhaps the most revealing one is that of Muhammed Ali, as this petite Milanese woman seems to live by the champion’s adage: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” That is, in my opinion, the effect of her collaboration with the Italian/Egyptian vocalist Mahmood (Alessandro Mahmoud).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 53rd Birthday in Perfect Summer Style

Happy birthday. J.Lo! The superstar turns 53 today, and to celebrate, she and husband Ben Affleck are vacationing together in Paris, France. Who wouldn’t want to spend their special day running around the City of Light, surrounded by world-famous pastries and the dazzling Eiffel Tower? For the occasion, Lopez brought clothes that are stylish, yet still light and breezy.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

How to Get “Liquid Hair” Like Dakota Johnson

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The perfect pair of jeans and a simple white T-shirt are wardrobe staples. In the beauty world, equivalents include a complexion-enhancing nude lipstick; a mascara that delivers a natural but defined flutter, and shiny, healthy hair. Dakota Johnson ticked nearly all of these boxes when she stepped out in New York this summer.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Amal Clooney Nails Date-Night Dressing With George

Another day, another head-turning look courtesy of Amal Clooney. If you’re short of summer party styling inspiration, look to Lake Como, where Amal is showcasing her wardrobe of statement-making minidresses. She kicked off her stylish holiday with a sequined mini from Ermanno Scervino, adorned with lace on the hemline...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

How to Do Honeymoon Hair Like Jennifer Lopez

If you weren’t already aware by now that Jennifer Lopez is on honeymoon with her new husband, Ben Affleck, then where have you been hiding? The City of Light and love was practically made for the pair, whose romance has been over 20 years in the making. But while trips to the Louvre and out for dinner are very nice indeed, it is Lopez’s honeymoon hair that has got Vogue’s beauty team excited.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

J.Lo Outfit Re-Wears Platform Peep-Toe Heels on Her Parisian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying their post-nuptial bliss in Paris. Today, the newlyweds were spotted heading to the Louvre Museum. The looks were casual, except for a few megawatt additions courtesy of J.Lo. The superstar, hand-in-hand with a muscular Affleck, opted for tinted aviator sunglasses—reminiscent of her noughties, Jenny-from-the-Block era—that she wore with a floral embroidered Dior sweatshirt and a pair of light wash flares. Of course, J.Lo being J.Lo, she carried her signature Hermès Birkin bag, this time in a mint green croc. And while Affleck wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers, Lopez chose a pair of sky-high pink velvet platform heels with a peep toe by Dolce & Gabbana. Fun fact: Lopez has worn these shoes in the past, including to the Hustlers premiere in New York in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Jimmy Choo’s Romy Heels Are the Backbone of Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Kate Middleton married Prince William in the summer of 2011, the sloane ranger with the glossy blow-dry was affiliated with one shoe: the LK Bennett Sledge. The patent pumps took the Duchess of Cambridge everywhere, precisely because of their color: a go-with-anything “nude”, and the heel height: a wearable platform far sturdier than a dangerous stiletto.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Chose an Architectural Dress for the Surface Premiere

In her new Apple TV+ series Surface, which premieres on Friday, Gugu Mbatha-Raw portrays Sophie, a woman with amnesia who’s trying to piece her life back together. “She doesn’t know who she is, and that was quite a unique challenge as an actor,” Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue. “When you’re creating a character, you often start with a backstory and build their childhood and experiences. For me, it was really liberating, as I had to start from a much more intuitive and sensory place.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Shinpei Yamagishi is in a contemplative but celebratory mood. He will soon be a father, and this collection, titled Symbol, is about “the joy of giving new life and the happiness we feel in the time we spend getting ready to welcome it into our lives,” he said over email. The tone of his new collection is light and playful, but still inward-looking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

All Things Tubular! Strapless Trended First on the Runways and Now the Streets

Most trends that make their way onto the streets, adored by celebrities and fashion folk alike, find their beginnings on the catwalk. Every now and again, it’s to be expected that a new crop of tops will take over the runways like tiny tops of season’s past and button-up shirting borrowed from the boys. At the FW22 collections, it was no different. This time, it was about all things tubular–clavicle baring, body-hugging tube tops, and tube dresses. The comeback style’s heyday was the late ’90s and early ’00s, adorned by almost everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker and Carolyn Bessette to Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice–era. And because it’s never been truer when they say “what goes around comes around,” the best tube tops of today have been spotted on It girls like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more. Just last weekend, Emrata wore not one but two versions of the tube top dress while out and about in the city.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Angel Olsen on Style, Surrealism, and the Story Behind Her New Record, Big Time

On your first listen of Angel Olsen’s sixth album, Big Time, it’s hard not to be swept away by the transportive, blissful warmth of its country-inflected guitar licks and gentle, ’70s-inspired organs—plus, of course, Olsen’s vocals, which careen from the silky crooning of “Through the Fires” to the impassioned, aching cries of “Go Home.” Far from the theatrical bombast of her previous record, 2019’s All Mirrors, there’s a carefree quality to it, an audible sense of release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Boy Band Style Has Evolved—But It Will Forever Be Matchy-Matchy

The 2001 cult comedy Josie and the Pussycats opens with a scene of the members of the fictional boy band DuJour arguing on their private plane. Clad in their tight leather pants and flame-print tanks, two singers from the band are fighting over stealing one another’s signature modeling poses. “It’s my face,” says Seth Green’s character. It’s satire, of course—but a moment that’s reflective of very real times in the early 2000s, when boy bands like the Backstreet Boys and ’NSync dominated the charts (and magazine covers) with their matchy-matchy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Chanel Fetes its East Hampton “Ephemeral Boutique” With a Dinner and Performance by Gracie Abrams

“I have a great view, you all look beautiful,” Gracie Abrams said to her well-dressed audience—those dinner party guests that Chanel had assembled at the East Hampton’s The Baker House 1650. The reason for the gathering? To fete Chanel’s Ephemeral Boutique located in the town and open now through September 5. Abrams herself looked stunning, clad in a Chanel sequin embellished bandeau top and eyelet velvet pants.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

ABOUT

