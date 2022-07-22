What Comes After Y2K?

Most trends that make their way onto the streets, adored by celebrities and fashion folk alike, find their beginnings on the catwalk. Every now and again, it’s to be expected that a new crop of tops will take over the runways like tiny tops of season’s past and button-up shirting borrowed from the boys. At the FW22 collections, it was no different. This time, it was about all things tubular–clavicle baring, body-hugging tube tops, and tube dresses. The comeback style’s heyday was the late ’90s and early ’00s, adorned by almost everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker and Carolyn Bessette to Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice–era. And because it’s never been truer when they say “what goes around comes around,” the best tube tops of today have been spotted on It girls like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more. Just last weekend, Emrata wore not one but two versions of the tube top dress while out and about in the city.

