We love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion — so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for summer, the JW PEI Gabbi Bag is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for less than $70.

