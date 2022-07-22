ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Fugitive Couple Who Fled The State After Traffic Stop, Arrested In Michigan

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nznad_0gpDdSVK00 Nichole Williams and Zachary Carpenter

After months on the run, a Florida couple has been arrested in Michigan and awaiting extradition back to Florida.

On May 31, 2022, authorities attempted a traffic stop on Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend Nichole Williams. Carpenter fled in the vehicle and shortly after, abandoned the vehicle and the pair fled on foot.

The vehicle was recovered and methamphetamine that was packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were located inside the vehicle along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.

Carpenter and Williams were also wanted for a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office case where they dropped a backpack with nearly a pound of methamphetamine at the Venice Walmart. This backpack was later seized by law enforcement.

Members of the SET Team with the assistance of FDLE tracked them down to Mason, Michigan where they were hiding out.

In the news: New Video Released In Rash Of 16 Lakeland Car Burglaries

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit was called in to assist with their arrest. Both Carpenter and Williams were arrested at a local motel in that area. Both are awaiting extradition back to Sarasota County Florida for their crime spree.

Carpenter is being charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 grams, Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and Driving on a Suspended Drivers License.

Williams is being charged with Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Williams is also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 44

Gramma D.
5d ago

Put them in jail and throw away the key,so that they don't get out to continue their evil ways.

Reply
40
Martin Monks
4d ago

state of Florida will extradite anyone that breaks the law. even a traffic ticket. then make them pay for all the paper work.

Reply(2)
10
Sylvia Wood
4d ago

What are you talking about that's Michigan that will extradite anyone back to the state for charges. They will have bounty hunters fly to pick up the fugitive anywhere in the US lol.

Reply
3
Related
100.7 WITL

Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
BEULAH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County. According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized. Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing...
EATON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother, teen daughter living in fear after Michigan parole officer shares their info with abuser

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Michigan State Police#Drivers License#Extradition#The Venice Walmart#Fdle#Firearm Ammunition
The Flint Journal

27-year-old Michigan woman killed in cooking-related fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 27-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after a fire started in her apartment that appears to be cooking related. According to Fox 2 Detroit, firefighters were dispatched to the Lake St. Clair Apartments around 3:50 a.m. after a resident of the complex saw flames coming from an apartment window.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old suspect was arrested after police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Ingham County on Monday. According to authorities, Ingham County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls concerning a reckless driver traveling southbound on US-127. The Blackman Township Police Department was in pursuit as the vehicle headed towards the Onondaga Township area.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan Issues Cease, Desist Order Against Company Accused Of Insurance Fraud

 LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a cease-and-desist order against Salvasen Health for allegedly violating Michigan insurance code by selling unlicensed health insurance plans and failing to pay claims, according to the state of Michigan. “DIFS’ regulatory function serves to ensure that Michiganders have safe access to legitimate services, including health insurance, from companies that will be there to pay claims when their policyholders need them,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers from companies that operate in violation of state or federal laws.” Salvasen Health is accused...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead. According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a motorcycle crash on Mount Hope Road near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township on Saturday, July 23 at 6:45 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan: This is the Most Obese City in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found early Monday. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a murder after he was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning.
DETROIT, MI
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy