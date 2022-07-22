Florida Fugitive Couple Who Fled The State After Traffic Stop, Arrested In Michigan

Nichole Williams and Zachary Carpenter

After months on the run, a Florida couple has been arrested in Michigan and awaiting extradition back to Florida.

On May 31, 2022, authorities attempted a traffic stop on Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend Nichole Williams. Carpenter fled in the vehicle and shortly after, abandoned the vehicle and the pair fled on foot.

The vehicle was recovered and methamphetamine that was packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were located inside the vehicle along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.

Carpenter and Williams were also wanted for a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office case where they dropped a backpack with nearly a pound of methamphetamine at the Venice Walmart. This backpack was later seized by law enforcement.

Members of the SET Team with the assistance of FDLE tracked them down to Mason, Michigan where they were hiding out.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit was called in to assist with their arrest. Both Carpenter and Williams were arrested at a local motel in that area. Both are awaiting extradition back to Sarasota County Florida for their crime spree.

Carpenter is being charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 grams, Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and Driving on a Suspended Drivers License.

Williams is being charged with Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Williams is also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams.

