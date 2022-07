DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of people wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits can seek financial relief from the state, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, breaking new ground when someone claims their constitutional rights have been violated by the government. “The state is prohibited from violating the rights the Constitution guarantees. If it does so, it is liable for the harm it causes,” Justice Megan Cavanagh wrote in a 4-3 opinion. The three dissenters were justices nominated by the Republican Party. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster over a two-year period. People were accused...

