Simeon Wilcher earns Co-MVP honors during Peach Jam pool play

UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher has had a terrific week down at Peach Jam for the Nike EYBL live session and this recent honor shows exactly that.

On Friday, Peach Jam named Wilcher Co-MVP of pool play. Wilcher, who plays for City Rocks AAU, averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and shot 53.8 percent from the field in five games. City Rocks is undefeated thus far.

Wilcher flirted with a triple-double earlier in the week and also had a 30-point game while shooting 10-of-12 from the floor. On Thursday, the final day of pool play, Wilcher had 21 points on 10-of-17 from the field.

Wilcher is UNC’s lone commit in the 2023 class after G.G. Jackson announced his de-commitment from the program last week. However, Wilcher continues to improve his overall game and should climb the recruiting rankings when it’s all said and done.

Right now, Wilcher is a five-star point guard ranked No. 14 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

