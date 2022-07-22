30-year-old Tim Gray, Jr. died after a T-bone crash in Inverness Township (Inverness Township, MI) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 30-year-old Tim Gray, Jr., from Cheboygan, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Inverness Township. Authorities actively responded to the intersection of Wing Road and Indian Trail Road at about 1:24 p.m. in response to a traffic collision. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2022 Mazda CX5, being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Austin, Texas was heading west on Indian Trail Road [...]

