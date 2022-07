WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem Police were called to an area hospital. A man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his head. He reportedly told officers he was shot while walking on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue in a drive-by shooting. The suspected shooter then proceeded to flee the area, and is still at large.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO