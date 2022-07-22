ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0gpDcXxA00

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday. The division says said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

(Maquoketa) Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded. The park closed on Friday, July 22 after the tragic shooting deaths...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged

A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Maquoketa, IA
KETV.com

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska man fatally shot three, himself at Iowa state park, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska man fatally shot three people at an Iowa State Park, authorities say. Around 6:23 a.m. on Friday, Jackson County deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. When authorities arrived, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KCRG.com

Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Names of Maquoketa triple-homicide victims released

(Maquoketa) The three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23.
iowa.media

Iowa City man arrested after publicly urinating

An underage Iowa City man reportedly got caught urinating in public and got arrested for possessing a fake ID. The incident occurred around 2 am Sunday in an alley right off Clinton Street. Officers observed 19-year-old Alejandro Sobrelvilla Bolomey urinating in public view. He allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. When asked for identification, Sobrelvilla Bolomey reportedly gave the officer a fictitious Ohio driver’s license.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy