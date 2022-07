After spending six years in the LEC, Misfits Gaming will be leaving the league and selling its spot to Spanish esports organization Team Heretics. Misfits Gaming Group is not only selling its spot in the LEC; it is also leaving the LFL by the end of the year. Ultimately, this move represents the organization’s departure from competitive League of Legends, but it will still field teams in the Overwatch League with the Florida Mayhem, as well as the Call of Duty League with the Florida Mutineers, while also maintaining a presence in VALORANT.

