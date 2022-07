MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Division of Police announced that they will be installing cameras in August to locate vehicles tied to crimes. A spokesperson for the city said that 26 cameras will be placed throughout the city where they will take a picture of license plates and alert officers if the car is a stolen vehicle, associated with missing persons, Amber Alerts or other crimes.

