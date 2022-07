One of the bigger announcements at Comic-Con this weekend was Kevin Feige‘s explanation of how Marvel Studios‘s Phase 5 and Phase 6 programming would shake out. To the surprise of many, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” would be the official kickoff to Phase 5, moving the studio to what they’ve officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” But while the first trailer for ‘Quantumania’ might’ve been a Comic-Con exclusive, we are able to provide a brief description of what we saw in the trailer.

