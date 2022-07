WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures go up, crowds seem to go down for restaurants offering outdoor dining. "The last few days we've had more demand for inside and they're not really going outside until the sun goes down. So it's been a little bit slower earlier and then a little bit busier later because people are coming out a little later," said Billy Grant of Restaurant Bricco in West Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO